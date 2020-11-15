SRDC immediately replaces damaged drain cover

SIBU: The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has immediately replaced a damaged drain cover in Sibu Jaya.

An eight-year-old girl was injured on Monday when the damaged cover gave way.

“Council received the report on the incident yesterday (Friday) and immediately took the necessary steps to cover up the unsafe drain cover to prevent recurrence of such an incident,” SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai told thesundaypost.

“Council acting secretary Hiu Kee Sing as well as engineer Jacky Tiong had instructed the contractor to put up caution signage and replace it with the concrete drain hole cover last night (Friday night).”

Sempurai said several other unsafe metal drain hole covers in the township would be replaced with concrete ones.

“I have already instructed the acting secretary and public works (section) to check other drain hole covers and replace them with concrete covers.

“Additionally, I am being informed that public works already instructed replacement and repairs immediately, even before the incident.

“The council regrets that the unfortunate incident happened and will take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” he said.

In the incident, Primary 2 pupil Biariza Kuchi suffered injuries to her chin, arms, elbows, and thigh after the drain cover in front of a five-footway gave way, causing her to fall into the drain.