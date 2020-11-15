Traditional legacies and home businesses during the pandemic

AFTER almost nine months of Covid-19, many household incomes in Sarawak have been turned upside down.

Many breadwinners have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, while some have moved back to their kampungs and grown their own food to save on costs.

Some even had to sell their urban homes for not being able to service their housing loans, while others had to find new ways of earning a living.

Simply put, many have to become resourceful to survive these difficult times.

In this regard, three generations of women have banded together to put food on the table and allow their families to stay together.

And in that vein, I would say our ancestors must be smiling when they see the new generations girding their loins by venturing into making traditional kuih (cakes) as a side business to tide over the prevailing adversities.

Signature dish

For the past two years, Shariznah has been operating a home-based business at Kampung Luak to cater to school-going children in the morning.

She learned to make traditional kuih from her mother and her grandmother.

“I’m glad I decided to move from the weekend stall at Centrepoint to this rented home two years ago. With the pandemic, my husband and I feel better staying home and operating our stall by the roadside outside our place. We can also look after our children and save a lot on fuel costs.”

Shariznah has several young children, so during the pandemic, she has to stay home and look after them. The children had to stay home as well during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“We have almost lost our means of livelihood. To make do, I wake up early in the morning to make kuih and nasi lemak, fry noodles, and prepare dough for my cakoi (Chinese cruller). By 6.30am, my kuali is on to keep the cakoi hot,” she said.

Shariznah also learned to make her own chilli sauce from the Internet with some tweaking. The sauce is provided free to customers who like eating cakoi with it.

She also sells local traditional cakes such as kuih ros in plastic bags and local delicacies like kuih chap, kuih perut ayam, and murukku, prepared by friends who share the profits with her.

Her stall sited over a big drain is airy and clean. A big rubbish bin is also provided.

“I don’t have enough space yet for a table or two to sell kopi O but who knows, if times are better, I may end up with a little stall here. But if there is heavy rain, the roof leaks,” she said.

Shariznah said she might name her roadside stall ‘Kios Wak’ after her supportive husband, whom she met in Kuching. But she knows it isn’t time yet to put up a banner or a signboard.

Shariznah was born in Bakam but moved to Miri many years ago to start a small business — a weekend stall for a start at Centrepoint.

“So far, I can supplement the family’s income. We’re still renting at the moment,” she added.

Reinventing you char koi

Even though not a Chinese, she has been able to reinvent the cakoi or you char koi by improving her recipe while attending a cooking class over the past two years.

Cakoi is a Chinese staple usually eaten by soaking it in a cup of kopi O or with a bowl of soya bean milk.

In Mandarin, it’s called yiu tiau, brought over to Southeast Asia by the Fujian people who migrated to Nanyang in the 19th century.

The Cantonese call it you char koi or ‘oil fried devil’ and it’s cakoi in Malay. It can be said to be a kind of finger food that fuses Malaysian tastebuds at the breakfast table.

Backup from aunties

Near the mosque in Luak is a business area with a long line of trays on small tables manned by three young adults. The offerings include nasi lemak, mee goreng, and an array of local traditional kuih, which most parents buy for their children attending schools (one primary and one secondary) in Luak.

The young men are front-liners selling food items; often prepared by their grandmothers and aunties.

These women get up early to make kuih, then drop their products and other food at the business area as early as 6am. Business carries on until about 11am. On some days, everything is sold out before 10am.

Juliana, who works in a local company, told thesundaypost, “I like the special sago cakes. The traditional red sago cakes are also very well made.

“I usually buy 15 pieces for RM5 to share with my colleagues. A packet of nasi lemak would be a nice mid-morning snack. I also pick up some really nice pulut panggang.

“After I found this stall, I never go elsewhere. The traditional kuih sold here are of a very high standard. Moreover, parking is also easy.”

The nasi lemak is sold at different prices from RM1 to RM4. Different wrappings and receptacles — coconut leaves, plastic bags, and plastic containers — are available for the customers to choose from.

The kuih vary from steamed, to baked and fried. One of the best sellers is onde onde which originated from Melaka but is popular in Sarawak. Its gula apong fillings can sometime squirt out. If one is not careful, the gooey stuff can spew onto one’s clothes.

According to Juliana, the curry puffs with potato or sardine fillings are sold hot at RM1 each. Samosas, a triangular-shaped kuih, are also available.

Batik cake and kek lapis, which do not go stale easily can be packed and sold to schoolchildren and office workers.

Family stall

Down the road at Kampung Lusut near Beach Republic is a roadside stall manned by a man and his family.

By 6am, the family will be selling nasi lemak, mee, and kuih, which are quickly snapped up. Their stall is next to an old bus stop with ample space for cars to stop by and passengers to alight and buy.

Mohammad, a teacher who lives nearby, said he and his colleagues usually order local traditional kuih from the stall by phone.

Throughout the pandemic, the family continued to supply traditional kuih on demand.

The stall owner displays his products neatly on tables with nice table cloths.

His wife, assisted by her sister-in-law, is the person behind the business.

Pandemic and small businesses

Fabian Wilson, who used to work offshore, told thesundaypost that banks no longer granted loans to temporary job-holders.

“Many people like me in our 40s are worried. Besides earning some cash selling doughnuts and curry puffs near our terraced house, I do part-time Grab (car) driving.

“The three of us — my wife, my mother-in-law, and I — can pool our resources to maintain our instalment payments but soon our children will be going to college and that’s another worry.

“Those with ASNB savings are more fortunate as they can take out some cash to spend during CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order).”

He added that he and his wife would continue selling traditional kuih and other products online while restrictions on movement were in force.

Delicacies for future generations

Halimah (name has been changed) has been making kuih since young and can produce about 100 kuih keria before 6am daily.

“Previously, sweet potatoes were cheap but not now. As I’m also older, I can’t grow my own crops like before but I can still sell three potatoes for RM1,” she said.

Her kuih keria are made with sugar or sugar syrup. She also sells kuih ketayap, a green floury pancake with coconut fillings — an exquisite snack and once the top treat of MAS.

Kuih keladi (yam), which she learned to make from her neighbour when she was younger, is very popular among her customers.

“Dried prawns, an ingredient of kuih keladi, are now very expensive,” Halimah lamented.

Fortunately, she has a patch of good soil to grow yams, saying it’s a blessing from her grandparents who moved to Luak Bay long ago.

Halimah also makes steamed cupcakes or fatt gor (apam) of different colours. Previously, these were either white or pink.

“This kind of kuih belongs to us all. We can’t tell whether it’s Chinese, Malay, or Iban. We can make a living selling them if we work hard enough.”

She said during the CMCO, she continued to make kuih and also got her grandchildren to help out.

“It isn’t hard when you have the heart. Want to eat? Make! Want some money? Work hard and wake up at four in the morning,” she added.