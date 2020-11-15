Villagers apprehend man for alleged motorcycle theft

KUCHING: A group of villagers in Bau near here handed over a man to the police for allegedly stealing a motorcycle belonging to a fellow villager on Friday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the arrest said the 25-year-old suspect from Kampung Peninjau Baru, Bau will be investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

“The owner of the motorcycle also from the same village discovered his motorcycle parked in front of his house was stolen on Nov 13 after his younger brother informed him,” said Poge in a statement yesterday.

The owner who unsuccessfully searched the whole village for the motorcycle worth about RM6,000 then lodged a police report.

Around 4.15am yesterday, a neighbour woke the owner up to inform him that a male suspect turned up at their village with the motorcycle.

“The owner gathered his friends to confront and apprehend the male suspect. They also seized the motorcycle,” added Poge.

They took the suspect to Siniawan police station where he was arrested by the police at 6.45am.