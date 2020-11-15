Violation of SOP: Compounds issued to 20 people in Bintulu joint ops

BINTULU: Twenty people here were issued compounds during a joint operation across town, run in connection with the enforcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Running from 9pm on Friday until 2am yesterday, the inspections involved Bintulu police and members of enforcement units from other relevant agencies.

“The operation also served as a crime prevention measure.

“The 20 individuals were fined after they were caught violating the SOP (standard operating procedures) under the RMCO.

“Five summonses were also issued in relation to various offenses related to vehicles,” said Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement.

He said the operation covered areas in Tanjong Kidurong, Sungai Plan, Kampung Jepak, Bintulu Airport, Bandaria Park, Medan Jaya, Medan Raya, Jalan Pantai Temasya, Jalan Paragon, Medan Sentral, Parkcity Commercial Centre and Bintulu Old Market.

“During the operation, a total of 189 individuals and 40 vehicles were checked. The enforcement teams also inspected entertainment outlets, lodging houses and other premises around town to ensure that SOP would be fully complied with.

“Such operations would continue to be carried out from time to time,” added Zulkipli.