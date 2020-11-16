‘Adequate supply of food, basic necessities during monsoon season’

KUALA NERUS: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) assured the people there is adequate supply of food and basic necessities in the country during the current monsoon season.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said for the flood-prone states, the ministry had appointed retailers and wholesalers to supply 30 per cent more of the normal stock.

“In Terengganu, we have 160 selected retailers and 74 wholesalers for this. We are also working closely with the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry to ensure adequate supply of food,” he told reporters after participating in the Deepavali Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) compliance monitoring here yesterday

Meanwhile, Rosol said 26 non-compliance cases were recorded since the implementation of the SHMMP on Nov 9 until the fifth day.

Of the total, he said, 24 cases were failure to display price tags and two cases of indiscriminately raising the prices of goods, which involved total confiscation and compound fines worth RM5,847.

To date, he said, a total of 8,305 premises have been inspected by the KPDNHEP enforcement team nationwide involving 276 wholesale premises and 8,029 retail premises.

The ministry has listed 20 items under the maximum price scheme in conjunction with the Deepavali celebrations including legumes, imported potatoes and dried chillies. — Bernama