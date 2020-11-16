Alumnus owes a lot to CHMS for making him what he is today

BENSON Lim will always have a soft spot for Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No 4 where he studied between the late 1980s and the early 1990s.

The early education and the support from the principal and teachers that he received while studying at the school for six years had helped shape his future, he said.

Lim is the third among four siblings from a poor family. His mother was the breadwinner, who brought them up and put them through school.

After completing his Senior Three studies in 1992, he took up a course in ‘counselling psychology’ at National Changhua University of Education, Taiwan the following year.

He said he was grateful to CHMS No 4 principal Dr Chong Teck Siong for the latter’s support during his student days, and also for help with his university application.

“I still remember my principal paying for my university registration fee (RM50). I consider myself lucky to have a principal and teachers who reached out to me.

“The best thing about a small-scale school is that you feel the care and love of the principal and the teachers, and it’s this human touch that motivated me to succeed in life.”

Lim, who went to Chung Hua Primary School (CHPS) No 1, admitted that he was a bit lost as to his next step after primary school.

“Two of my elder brothers went to a government school, but didn’t do well – most probably due to the language barrier. Seeing how they struggled made to realise that I had to go to a Chinese independent secondary school.

“We used to stay in Matang and since CHMS No 4 was the nearest to our place, I decided to study there,” he told The Borneo Post.

Lim recalled paying school fees during Junior One at CHMS No 4 before the school came to help him out for five years until Senior Three. He said while studying in CHMS No 4, his teachers shared with him a lot about the potential paths open to Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) holders. Some of the teachers graduated from Taiwan and Peninsular Malaysia.

Lim added that such sharing made him think hard about his future after obtaining UEC.

Before pursuing tertiary education in Taiwan in September 1993, he worked in the production line for eight months in Singapore to save up for his course.

After graduation, Lim stayed on in Taiwan and counselled for a couple of years before returning to Kuching in 1999. He applied for a post in CHMS No 4, but there was no vacancy at the time.

He then got a job at SM Min Lit Batu Kawa, another Chinese independent secondary school and served as head of counselling between 2000 and 2010.

In 2007, he started a non-governmental organisation (NGO) providing counselling services after school hours.

He also served part-time in RTM and RedFM for 10 years until 2016.

Concern for Dong Zong

Lim said according to the United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong), schools with 300 students and below would be categorised as ‘small-scale’, those with between 301 and 800 students as ‘medium-scale’, while those with over 800 students as ‘large-scale’.

During his time, CHMS No 4 was a small-scale school – now, it holds a medium-scale status with over 400 students.

He said to his knowledge, parents of 90 per cent of CHPS pupils sent their children to government schools instead of Chinese independent secondary schools, despite UEC being the globaly-recognised credential for Chinese independent secondary school-leavers.

He stressed what should concern Dong Zong were the qualifications of teachers in Chinese independent secondary schools, noting that even though these teachers were mostly graduates of professional studies, they might lack the training necessary to teach.

“This is to say they have the specific know-how to teach but may still not know how to teach in practice. More often than not, the ‘how’ matters more than the know-how. Students may get discouraged if their teachers focus more on imparting knowledge than guiding them to acquire knowledge.”

A phenomenon

Lim, who runs a counselling centre in Kuching, has been invited to give talks at schools, mostly Chinese independent secondary schools, throughout the country. From his vast experience in this area, he noted ‘a phenomenon’ prevailing among some of these schools in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, whereby parents would choose to send their children overseas for further studies after Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) in Senior Two.

This meant that the children did not take UEC scheduled for their Senior Three year and as such, Lim pointed out, some schools with 1,200 to 1,300 Senior Two students were left with only 700 or so students in Senior Three classes.

“These parents have their plans for their children, thinking once they obtain a Bachelor’s Degree, UEC will not matter when it comes to employment.”

Fees and expenses

Lim, whose daughter is studying at CHMS No 1, said he could understand why some parents did not send their children to Chinese independent secondary schools after Chinese primary education.

“School fees and other recurring expenses could be among the reasons. Not every parent could afford them and many who could probably choose to send their children to an international school.”

Chinese independent secondary schools are self-funded – only in recent years had both the federal and Sarawak governments started giving out annual grants.

These schools have managed to survive on the continued assistance of the Chinese community, who continue to raise funds to support Chinese education and preserve their mother tongue and cultural heritage.

Lim said Chinese independent secondary would host fund-raisers, charities and entertainment programmes or concerts to cover operating costs, adding that through these events, students could be guided on how to manage events.

“It can also help promote a sense of belonging among the students, who will take pride in helping the school to raise funds. This is not something you can teach in the classroom or from textbooks. This is why some overseas universities are promoting community work to inculcate public-spiritedness in their students towards contributing to not only their schools, but also to the community.”

He believed that the government secondary schools provided an environment conducive to learning as evinced by the good results that they produced.

“To me, CHMS No 4 is my character-building and critical-thinking cradle and taking part in the school’s extracurricular activities played a huge role in making what I am today,” he said.