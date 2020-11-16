Bintulu school bus operators ‘risk imminent bankruptcy’

BINTULU: School bus operators here are facing the risk of going bankrupt and could cease operations anytime soon due to economic uncertainties driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bintulu School Bus Owners Association chairperson Robika @ Kobika Lubok, who stated this, said more than 60 registered members are struggling to pay their bank loans.

She said members of the association were badly affected when schools were temporarily closed in May and then for the rest of the year on Nov 9, in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus.

“I am concerned over the survival of our members here as they are all struggling to keep their business afloat as financial challenges continue to escalate.

“Many of the school bus operators are feeling depressed because we still have to pay our loans every month even without a steady income.

“Most of us are now facing the risk of bankruptcy and may have to cease our operations soon as we cannot pay our loans,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

On the number of members facing the risk of going bankrupt, she said she did not have the exact number but, looking at the current economic situation, said the risk is “imminent”.

“Because of the closure of schools, the school bus operators are having problems collecting the monthly fees from parents.

“For example this month, some parents are unwilling to pay the full fee because of the shortened period of the schooling session. But based on the agreement, the parents had agreed to pay full fee amount every month.”

Robika, who has been in the business for more than 20 years, added that some parents had even accused school bus operators of ‘cheating’ by charging the full monthly rate this month.

“The school holiday was decided by the government and not by us. Why put the blame on us?”

She said the survival of association members is now solely in the hands of the government, and they maintain hope that the appropriate assistance can be provided.

“There are some members who are very disappointed because they have yet to receive any of the assistance announced earlier by the state and federal governments.

“So for the time being, we are on our own and we’ll have to do what we can to survive in this business in order to put food on the table,” she said.