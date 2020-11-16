‘Emphasise CAPP concept in fight against Covid-19’

MIRI: The public must place emphasis on the recommendations outlined by the Ministry of Health (MoE) as the ‘Cegah, Amal, Patuh dan Pantau’ (Prevent, Practise, Comply, Monitor) concept, or the CAPP, in the fight against Covid-19.

In making this call, Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus said the public would need to continue supporting and cooperating with the government in measures meant to help flatten the curve of infection, including embracing the new normal.

“Every individual must have high awareness and good discipline to embrace the new normal and make it a daily habit,” she said in her address for a community programme on ‘Embracing New Norms Campaign: Break The Covid-19 Chain’, at Saeh Community Hall in Niah last weekend.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, also highlighted the ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ (We Take Care of Each Other) theme in her speech, calling upon everyone to continue upholding this spirit as the Covid-19 threat was far from over.

She agreed that the recent increase of the number of local infections could be attributed to non-compliance among some people with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the MoE.

“Continue to comply with the SOP because violating such directive would only expose your family members, your relatives and your communities to Covid-19 infections,” she pointed out.