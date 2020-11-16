‘Enforcement of Act 446 crucial in ensuring M’sia free of forced labour’

PUTRAJAYA: The continuous enforcement of the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) is crucial in ensuring efforts to eradicate elements of forced labour and human trafficking in the labour industry, says Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

He said the enforcement of Act 446, effective from Sept 1, stipulated the need for employers to obtain a certificate of accommodation from the Labour Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM).

Since then, the JTKSM Headquarters and State Labour Department have also implemented comprehensive enforcement to ensure employers complied with Act 446.

“The implementation of continuous enforcement from Sept 1 to Nov 1 had also recorded an encouraging number of applications for certificate of accommodation from employers.

“ A total of 2,668 applications for certificate of accommodation were recorded within the two-month period, with the manufacturing sector having the highest number of 1,562 applications,” he said in a statement. — Bernama