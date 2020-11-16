Firefighters come to the aid of 200kg patient in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 16): Firemen had to be called in to provide a special service to send a 32-year-old obese patient weighing over 200 kg to Sibu Hospital today.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 4 chief Janggan Muling, the operation involved 11 personnel, comprised three from Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS), four each from Ministry of Health (KKM) and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) respectively.

“The patient’s family had called for an ambulance, as the man was believed to be unwell. However, the medical personnel could not lift the patient from the first floor of the premises where he was staying due to his large body size.

“So, KKM called Bomba to assist to bring the patient to hospital,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted, adding that the distress call was received at 1.52pm, and a team of firemen were despatched to the location at Jalan Petir.

Janggan said that the operation did not take long, and lasted about 15 minutes.

“But the difficult part was carrying the patient (using stretcher) down the narrow staircase from the first floor of the building.

“Lifting the patient from the first floor, the stretcher could not fully accommodate him and was rather unstable due to his large body size,” he said.

The patient was later lifted onto the lorry and sent to the hospital.