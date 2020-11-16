Health D-G: Klang Valley again responsible for half of 1,103 new Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): The Health director-general reported 1,103 new Covid-19 cases today, with 49.3 per cent traced to the Klang Valley region.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that 544 cases were discovered in KL, Selangor and Putrajaya.

Sabah recorded 288 cases or 26.1 per cent of total cases, followed by 116 cases or 10.5 per cent of cases in Perak.

There were also 821 full recoveries reported today.

“The decline in Covid-19 cases in Sabah shows the effectiveness of disease control and prevention measures that have been carried out aggressively since the increase in cases there.

“Perak, on the other hand, recorded 116 cases (10.5 per cent) of the total positive cases today, an increase of 5.5 times from the 21 yesterday,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Perak’s spike was from the Tembok cluster that recorded 111 new cases today, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Four more people have died from Covid-19, raising the country’s death toll to 313.

Malaysia still has 12,601 active cases out of the cumulative 48,520 detected. — Malay Mail