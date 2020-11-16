Malaysians fortunate to have caring federal, state governments — Dennis

MIRI: Various forms of assistance have been rolled out by the government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has also put up post-Covid-19 strategies to help the people in their daily life, particularly the youth, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

As Malaysians, he said the people are very fortunate for having a caring federal and Sarawak government that always look for ways to alleviate their suffering brought about by the pandemic.

“This year 2020 and as focused most likely beyond is a very tough year for everyone, including those rural folks who are living in the very remote areas at Telang Usan.

“Indeed, what the world is experiencing now is a situation we have never experienced in human history.

“The pandemic has brought a huge negative impact on almost every aspect of human life, especially the country’s economy. Regardless whether you stay in the urban or rural area, the pandemic has made many people lose their jobs or source of income, causing untold hardship to many families,” he stated in his address when officiating at the closing ceremony of IKBN Miri STAR @ U Programme at Long San in Ulu Baram on Saturday.

During the function, Dennis shared what had transpired throughout the recent five-day State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, especially on the passing of 2021 state budget.

He was happy that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had again put more focus on rural development in the 2021 budget.

“In past years, such kind of people-centric budget allowed us to have many basic infrastructures and amenities such as 24-hour electricity supply, community hall, village road and many others.

“But of course, despite all the billions of ringgits worth of projects that have been implemented, a very rural constituency like ours needs further government intervention and injection of development funds.”

In view of that, he urged the people in Telang Usan constituency to open their hearts and minds to reality and see what is going on in the rural constituency today.

At the same time, he thanked IKBN Miri for organising the two-day programme on baking and basic training on maintaining four-wheel drive vehicles.

He described the course as timely when the people are going through a difficult time due to Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 36 youths from Long San and surrounding longhouses participated in the two-day programme.

Later at the same function, he announced a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM10,000 to IKBN Miri Officers and Students Club as his appreciation to IKBN Miri for holding such programme in his constituency.

Also present were IKBN Miri director Lamat Nyalau, Long San longhouse chief KK Lucia Paya Kalang, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Telang Usan youth chief councillor Dominic Nyurang and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Telang Usan youth chief councillor Romulus Charles Agan.