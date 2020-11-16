No need for opposition to continue making assumptions to oppose constitutional amended Bill, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Nov 16): There is no need for members of the opposition to continue making all kind assumptions to oppose the Bill that has been passed in the state legislative assembly (DUN), said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the new Bill, which seeks to amend Article 16 of the Sarawak Constitution and was passed by more than two thirds of assemblymen was already very complete.

He said the opposition could not use hypothetical cases and make all sorts of assumption to imply that the Bill will open the door for non-Sarawakians to be elected as state assemblyman.

“If they feel aggrieved and think that they do not have space to give their views, the best way to resolve it is to bring any case to court.

“I believe when the court decide whether the person qualify or not, they will look back at the intention of the Bill being tabled.

“The court may even revisit how the debate in DUN was run and see what was the intention of the government to table the bill,” he said in a video uploaded in facebook today.

Abdul Karim said from the revisit, they will know whether the Bill was passed to allow people who are not Sarawakians to contest or not.

He said because of that there was no need for political parties, especially from the opposition side, to make all kind of assumptions to prove that the Bill that was already passed still has some defects or incomplete.

He said the court, when it makes decision, will look at the overall, not just Article 16 but also the Immigration Act and other thing pertaining to the rights of Sarawakians.

“Aside from that, we all know that Sarawakians will have K and number 13 in their identification cards.

“All these will be raised in court but we can’t include all these details like K or 13 when we want to amend the ordinance otherwise it will be full of illustrations and become so long,” he said.

Abdul Karim said what was drafted by State Attorney General was already sufficient to be tabled adding that what was important was the intention.

“So there is no need to come up all kind of illustration like Leila, Putri and etc.

“To me, all those are just their opinions to tarnish the government,” he said.

Abdul Karim he was bit sad that Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, Bakelalan Assemblyman Baru Bian and Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Wong Soon Koh still harp in the issue saying the Bill was incomplete.

He said what they say was not true and only aimed to confuse the people so that people think the amendment was a mistake and what the government had decided was not enough stop non-Sarawakians to contest in any seat in Sarawak.

“To me, that was just in their mind and their thoughts when actually in reality that not the case and it will not happen.

“In my opinion, what they did was only for political reason, nothing to do with our rights,” he said.