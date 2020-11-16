Online businesses urged to registered with SSM BizTrust

KUALA BERANG (Nov 16): The level of awareness among e-commerce traders and online entrepreneurs to register their business with SSM BizTrust through the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) is still very low.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said since its inception in 2017, only 4,181 businesses had registered with SSM BizTrust involving 373,213 transactions.

“SSM BizTrust enables buyers to check with SSM which certifies that an online business entity has complied with the characteristics of the trust principles and criteria that has been established including business registration, online security and protection of consumers’ information.

“In this regard, the ministry calls on more traders to register with SSM BizTrust to further increase consumers’ trust in their products or services,” he told reporters after visiting a poultry farm here adding that traders would enjoy free registration until Dec 30.

Rosol said there has been an increase in e-commerce activities since the implementation of the Movement Control Order on March 18 and based on records from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, as of May this year, online transactions had increased by 39.3 per cent, compared to last year.

“Due to the increase in online business transactions, the ministry is also aware of the importance of protecting consumers and curbing fraudulent activities by online traders.

“As of last September, the ministry has received 9,116 complaints related to online transactions such as not receiving the goods or services that had been ordered, and misleading advertisements,” he said.

Rosol said following that the ministry had taken action against 15 companies under the Consumer Protection Act 1999. – Bernama