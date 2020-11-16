PKN S’wak lodges police report over allegations of receiving RM8.6 mln from govt

KUCHING: Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) Sarawak today lodged a police report against Perak DAP Youth Chief Steven Chaw on allegations that the organisation received a government allocation of RM8.6 million.

The report was lodged by its chairperson Nurhanim Mokhsen at Satok police station here.

Nurhanim said Chaw’s allegation against PKN was published in the Perak Today portal dated Nov 12.

She said according to what was published in the portal, Chaw had reportedly alleged that a total of RM8.6 million was channeled to PKN, and each committee member will get RM780,000.

“I would like to vehemently deny the slander and defamation in the report which contains false facts.

“The slanderous statement has also been uploaded to social media sites, namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and even spread in other WhatsApp groups.

“Sarawak Report portal had also picked (up) the allegation and spread this disgusting slander,” she said in a statement today.

She stressed that PKN is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that moves voluntarily without receiving the allocation of funds as alleged.

She said the volunteers did not receive any salary and all activities are conducted based on the true spirit of volunteerism among the members.

Nurhanim said on the other hand, Penggerak Komuniti Tempatan (PeKT) is an administrative initiative under the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), a mechanism that focuses on and strengthens implementation National Community Policy.

She noted that PeKT was approved by the cabinet on Nov 23, 2018 to empower and empower the community according to the demographic suitability of an area and local community and was launched on Feb 17, 2019 by the then-Prime Minister.

She said the statement made by the opposition leader in his speech on Budget 2021 in Parliament, claiming that the funds will be channeled to PKN is inaccurate and irresponsible.

“It is very unfortunate that the opposition’s motives are only aimed at cheap political interests to confuse the people.

“For general knowledge, PKN, an NGO has been around for a long time and we are proud to have served voluntarily under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Government and now under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Government.

Nurhanim urged DAP to apologise to PKN for spreading cheap political slander saying PKN will not hesitate to take further action if the slander against PKN continues to be viralled.

“We hope the people at large will be enlightened properly on this issue,” she said.