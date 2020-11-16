PSB to Bintulu MP: Make a proper apology to Health DG if you’re truly sorry

KUCHING (Nov 16): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is calling on Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing to make a proper personal apology to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah if he is truly sorry for the controversial remarks that he uttered recently.

In a statement today, PSB questioned the apology issued by Tiong yesterday, which stated that he did not want to see the Dewan Rakyat sitting be disrupted because of the remarks that he had made.

Tiong also stated that it was never his intention to deny all the sacrifices made by the doctors, nurses and other frontliners, including Dr Noor Hisham.

“In our opinion, this is a poor excuse for an apology because he still did not apologise directly to Dr Noor Hisham for the hurt and damages that he has caused to the Health director-general’s reputation,” said PSB.

PSB stated Dr Noor Hisham should be considered as a hero to all Malaysians for the handling of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“When we compare the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia to the rest of the world like Europe, United States or even Singapore, we must realise that we are where we are in large part due to Dr Noor Hisham’s leadership of the Health Department,” it said.

“We trust that the Prime Minister will appreciate Dr Noor Hisham as much as the ordinary man on the street does,” stated PSB.

Tiong had courted controversy recently after claiming in Parliament last Wednesday that the health director-general was ‘afraid to die’ for not personally heading to Sabah to monitor the handling of Covid-19 outbreak there.

PSB had previously called for Tiong to either make a public apology to Dr Noor Hisham over the remarks or be sacked by the Prime Minister as the special envoy to the People’s Republic of China.