RMCO: Govt mulling allowing teachers to return to their hometowns

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): The government will consider allowing teachers from the Peninsula working in Sabah and Sarawak and vice versa to return to their hometowns as face-to-face school sessions are only expected to start early next year.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the matter would be discussed with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) so that those who were single and with family could return to their hometowns.

“Inter-state crossings have their exceptions, apart from emergencies, teachers who are under PJJ (long-distance communication) are indeed allowed to return home to visit their families with the permission of the police.

“But for those who are single, we will tell the MOE (Ministry of Education) to discuss with the PDRM to also allow them to return (to their hometowns) and there is no need for them to be there (at the teaching place),” he said at a press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), here, today.

He, however, said that for teachers who want to return to their hometowns, they could go to the nearest police station to apply for permission for inter-state travel.

Prior to this, all face-to-face sessions for schools and institutions of higher learning across the country were postponed until January next year following the spread of Covid-19.

Accordingly, learning and teaching activities are only being held online. – Bernama

