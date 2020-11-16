Sony’s Digital Camera ZV-1 features a new colour variation

Tech of the week

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony Electronics announced the release of its popular Digital Camera ZV-1, which also comes with a matching wind screen.

The current black colour variation, the ZV-1 will now be available in white.

The ZV-1 is a lightweight, compact “all-in-one” style solution for casual video shooters. It combines easy-to-use features such as the Bokeh Switch or Product Showcase Setting with uncompromising imaging technology, making this the perfect tool for a casual video shooter.

The ZV-1 features a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T large-aperture lens creating beautiful background bokeh (background blur), allowing the subject to stand out from the background.

The camera locks on to and tracks subjects with high accuracy and speed using Sony’s leading-edge autofocus system. The ZV-1 also includes the latest-generation BIONZ X image processor with front-end LSI delivering high resolution as well as low noise for superior image quality. It also combines this exceptional imaging technology with high-quality and versatile audio options.

The ZV-1 is Sony’s first compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, making it easier to compose your shots in selfie mode while connecting external audio accessories. To meet any video need, the ZV-1 contains advanced video features including 4K movie recording and in-body image stabilisation.

The ZV-1 offers a simple solution to easily switch between two levels of background bokeh while recording. Using the new Background Defocus function, users can rapidly adjust the optical aperture between more and less background defocusing blur without losing focus on the subject. Located on top of the camera, this Bokeh button is easily accessible and makes selfie shooting operation a breeze.

The ZV-1 also makes it easier than ever to shoot product reviews and similar video content.

Gone are the days of placing a hand behind an object to prompt the camera to bring it into focus thanks to a new Product Showcase Setting, which allows for quick and smooth focus transitions between the subject’s face and the object placed in front of the lens.

Building on the leading-edge technology developed for Alpha brand and RX series cameras, this new compact camera includes advanced autofocus (AF) allowing it to lock on and track subjects with high accuracy and speed while recording.

For maintaining focus on the intended subject or subjects in busy environments, Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking AF for video allows the ZV-1 to seamlessly switch focus between multiple subjects while controlling the AF speed and tracking sensitivity.

Extreme changes in lighting, like walking outside on a sunny day and suddenly moving from a bright location into shade, are no problem for the ZV-1 thanks to the new Face Priority autoexposure (AE) function. It detects and prioritises the subject’s face and adjusts the exposure to ensure the face is depicted at an ideal brightness in any environment.

This AE technology also suppresses an abrupt change in exposure if the subject quickly turns away from the frame to eliminate unexpected blown-out or extremely dark shots. In addition, the camera features a new advanced colour science that has been re-engineered to optimise skin tones for any subject in both still and video modes.

High quality content requires clear, excellent audio quality, and the ZV-1 is well-equipped to produce just that with reliable and versatile audio options.

The ZV-1’s onboard mic features Sony’s latest Directional three-capsule Mic which was designed for forward-directional audio capture, allowing for clear capture of the subject’s voice while minimising background noise, especially when operating in selfie mode.

For added flexibility, the ZV-1 also features an industry standard mic jack (3.5mm) and Multi Interface Shoe (MI shoe) making it easy to connect a wide range of external microphones. The ZV-1 is also supplied with a wind screen[iv]accessory that fits on the MI shoe to minimise wind interference.

The ZV-1 was designed with content creators and vloggers in mind. This compact, lightweight (approximately 294g and 105.5 x 60 x 43.5mm) camera is the first Sony compact camera with a flip-out, tiltable LCD Screen, allowing creators to simplify their setup by utilising the MI shoe for optional external mics without the need of an additional mounting bracket.

Since its introduction this past Spring, the camera has been well received by users and is very well positioned for today’s increased in demand for live streaming and casual videos.

The ZV-1 in white is available now in Malaysia at a recommended price of RM3,399.

Technical Specifications

Sony Digital Camera ZV-1

Sensor type: 1.0-type (13.2×8.8mm) Exmor RS CMOS sensor, 3:2 aspect ratio

Number of effective pixels: Approximately 20.1 megapixels

Lens type: ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens, 10 elements in 9 groups (9 aspheric elements including AA lens)

Optical zoom: 2.7-times

Digital zoom (still image): 20M approximately 11-times, 10M approximately 16-times, 5M approximately 23-times, VGA approximately 44-times

Clear image zoom (still image): 20M approximately 5.8-times, 10M approximately 8.2-times, 5M approximately 11-times, VGA approximately 44-times

Focal length: f=9.4 to 25.7mm

Screen type: 7.5cm (3.0 type), Xtra fine, TFT LCD, touch panel, adjustable angle up to approximately 176 degrees, 270 degrees rotation angle

Image processing engine: BIONZ X

Focus type: Fast hybrid AF (phase detection AF/contrast-detection AF)

Interface: Multi/Micro USB Terminalx15, Hi-Speed USB (USB2.0), Micro HDMI, Microphone jack (3.5mm Stereo mini jack), Multi Interface Shoe, Bluetooth, Wifi

Dimensions: 105.5 x 60.0 x 43.5 mm

Weight: Approximately 294 grammes

In the box: Rechargeable Battery Pack (NP-BX1), Micro USB cable, Wind Screen, Wind Screen Adaptor, Instruction Manual