Uggah urges businesses with hands-free electronic thermometers to monitor them

KUCHING (Nov 16): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is urging business premise owners with hands-free self-service electronic thermometers to always monitor the thermometers to ensure that they would be able to avoid any customers with fever from entering their premises.

He said many premises took for granted that the hands-free self-service electronic thermometer was automated, and thus no staff were required to monitor and operate it.

“Many premises misunderstood the usage of these hands-free self-service thermometers. These thermometers may be automated (self-service) but they would not be able to alert the premise owners if a customer has a fever or not.

“Therefore one of the standard operating procedures (SOP) we have improved is for a staff to monitor the hands-free self-service thermometer at all times.

“If a customer has a fever, then the premise owner or the staff can tell the customer to seek treatment immediately,” he said.

Uggah was elaborating on the changes and enhancement to the SOP for the retail sectors especially those in the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) areas which was announced earlier during the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) daily COvid-19 update press conference here.

He said an issue he encountered through his observation was that more and more retail premises had bought the self-service thermometers, and just set them up at the entrance of their premises without any staff manning them.

“The purpose of that thermometer is to find out whether any of your customers are having fever or not. I have not seen any instrument (commercially available) to alert the premise owner if a customer is having fever. Therefore we want to make sure somebody is observing and watching the self-service thermometer.

“So if any customer is having a fever, they (those manning the thermometer) should tell them to go home or go for treatment. But if nobody is manning that thermometer, as I’ve said just now, that thermometer cannot shout, so those with temperature 39 degrees Celsius also can enter.

“So please make sure that the thermometer is being observed. That is the type of SOP that we want to improve at our retail shops,” said Uggah.