100 households benefit from house repair

KUCHING: Over 100 households in Pantai Damai have benefitted from the Sarawak Housing Repair Programme for the Poor (PPRMS) funded under the Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for the constituency.

According to Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Commission) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, each assemblyman from the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is allocated with RM1 million meant for this programme.

“Such housing programme for the poor can only be found in Sarawak – it was initiated in 2018 by our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he told reporters during a visit to two houses in Kampung Pasir Pandak yesterday, which had undergone repairs under the PPRMS.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, said the programme covered 69 houses in 2018, where the works included wall, roof and ceiling repairs, while 47 housing repair projects had been conducted and reached completion from last year until now.

However, he acknowledged that some projects had been delayed due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order earlier this year.

“This is the initiative of the GPS-led state government to assist the people in all aspects, including providing a comfortable living condition for them,” said Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also the Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply), assuring his constituents that he would continue to work closely with the community leaders and the village security and development committees (JKKK) in looking after the people’s welfare.

At the same time, he also reminded the headmen that they had been tasked with identifying houses in poor condition in their respective villages that required immediate attention, and submit the list to him for further action.