Bomba on high alert for possible floods in state caused by northeast monsoon wind – director

KUCHING (Nov 17): The State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is on high alert for possible floods in the state caused by the northeast monsoon wind forecasted from November this year until March next year. said its director Khirudin Drahman.

According to him, flood may hit some areas in the western part of the state, including Sebuyau, Simunjan, Serian, Samarahan, Siburan and around the coastal areas due to high tide.

He, however, said the northern part of the state like Lawas, Limbang, Miri and Baram have not experienced any flood so far.

“Instead, these areas are experiencing dry weather and so people in the area need not worry.

“But in the event of a flood, Bomba has sufficient assets to be deployed to carry our rescue operations in the area,” he told a press conference here today.

Khirudin said Bomba currently has 1,194 full time officers and personnel ready to be deployed to assist any party in conducting surveillance and rescue operations as well as providing information in the event of flooding.

Aside from that, he said Bomba has 230 assistant firefighters, Bomba voluntary teams (2,259 personnel), Bomba Community (7,453 personnel), Community Emergency Response Team (10,107 personnel) and Summer Camp (820 personnel), who are all ready to be deployed at any time.

He, however, stressed that in these difficult times, the cooperation from the community and the public is very much needed to help Bomba to carry out their services even better.

Khirudin said Bomba’s current assets in Kuching, Sibu and Miri Fire Stations consist of lorries (16 units), 4×4 utilities (67 units), rescue boats (45 units), helicopter (one unit).

He said during this time, all rescue operations and evacuation of flood victims will be carried out in accordance with the Standards of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the National Security Council (MKN)

“Each rescue boat will be provided with face masks and hand sanitiser as well as the number of passengers will be reduced to enable physical distancing at all times,” he added.