Covid-19: 1 new case classified as local transmission recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 17): Sarawak recorded one new locally transmitted positive Covid-19 case in Kuching district today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,042, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the latest case was screened after experiencing signs and symptoms of respiratory tract infections.

“This case sought for treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Nov 16 after suffering from fever, cough, sore throat and headache since Nov 12.

“The patient was later admitted to the isolation ward at SGH as Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

“On Nov 16, the patient was screened for Covid-19 and was found to be positive on the same day,” it said.

The committee also pointed out that further investigation found that this case had close contact with Case 1,040, who is a colleague.

“The case has no history of travelling abroad nor visited high-risk Covid-19 infection areas outside of Sarawak,” it said, adding that this case, classified as a local infection, is now under further investigation and contact tracing is in full swing.

Meanwhile, SDMC said two Covid-19 patients had recovered today and were allowed to be discharged from SGH.

“This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 933 or 89.54 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that there are 90 patients currently being treated at hospitals throughout the state of which 80 are being treated at SGH and 10 at Miri Hospital.

“There are no patients receiving treatment at the intensive care unit at SGH but one case is receiving respiratory assistance at SGH’s isolation ward,” it added.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said 12 new cases were recorded with one case pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.