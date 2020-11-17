Covid-19: Current recovery rate higher than first two waves – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): Malaysia has balanced the number of Covid-19 cases with those under treatment by achieving a higher recovery rate in the third wave, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

He said this was a result of public health measures taken through the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“There are some who want CMCO to end earlier, but we (government) need to look at risk assessment, trends or infectivity rate in the community before making the right decision.

“Although we (the people) can comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) it must be noted that so far there is still no specific medication to treat Covid-19.

“What we have for now is reasonable treatment for a higher recovery rate,” he said when coming on as a guest on Radio Televisyen Malaysia’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia talk show today.

Dr Adham said as of yesterday, the recovery and discharge rate stood at 73.4 per cent out of the 48,520 case tally, while there were 12,601 active cases.

He said CMCO and EMCO have been the best way to prevent the spread of the virus among the community and flatten the infection curve.

“Movement restrictions between districts and states help control green areas turning into orange and red zones, and if this cannot be controlled then EMCO will have to be implemented,” he said.

On the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Adham said the Ministry of Health (MoH) would first require third phase clinical trials data to determine its effectiveness, safety and quality.

“Although Pfizer Inc and BioNtech SE are targeting a 90 per cent effective rate, while Moderna says 94 per cent is effective, we (MoH) still need to consult the vaccine developers.

“Besides that, the MOH also needs to ensure that the vaccine does not have side effects. We (MOH) want the vaccine to be able to protect or control the infection as well as protect ourselves from the next infection,” he said. – Bernama