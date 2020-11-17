Marine Police raid uncovers illicit cigarettes worth over RM437,000 inside van

BINTULU: The team from Marine Police Region 5 confiscated a total of 587,440 sticks of illicit cigarettes, estimated to be worth RM437,710.40, during a raid at Jalan Pedada here around 11.30am yesterday.

Commander ASP Ezuandi Bahadin said his men found the cigarettes, packed in boxes, inside a van which was parked near the night market here.

“The operation team also found several cartons of cigarettes on the floor at the front passenger’s seat.

“Prior to that, our team conducted surveillance over the van for two hours, but nobody came to the van and claimed the goods.

“Using a steel ruler, my men opened the door and inside the van, there were boxes containing cigarettes of various brands of cigarettes – none of which bore any mark to indicate that they had undergone Customs checks,” said Ezuandi.

It is suspected that whoever planned to transport these illicit cigarettes, wanted to hide the goods for a while to avoid detection by the Marine Police.

Ezuandi said the van, along with all the items inside, was later taken to the central police station here – with the help of a tow-truck.

The case would be investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of Customs Act 1967.