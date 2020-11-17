MP: Boost army presence on border to check illegals

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): A Member of Parliament (MP) has suggested that the Ministry of Defence increase the presence of soldiers on the border with Indonesia to check the entry of illegals into the country.

Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) also said that the ministry should also boost the number of border control posts to at least 25 or one post for every kilometre (km) of border.

‘’The 1,881 km Malaysia-Indonesia land border between Sabah and Sarawak with Kalimantan, Indonesia is guarded by 11 control posts along it.

‘’The desire of the Indonesian government to shift their national capital to Kalimantan and the current critical situation, especially the pressure faced by the people of Indonesia, demand that we empower the army on the west front,’’ she said when debating the 2021 Supply Bill (Expenditure) in Dewan Rakyat today.

She said 221 illegals were detained and 29 were chased away since Ops Benteng was implemented in Sarawak on May 21, and, of the total, nine cases involved the smugglings of 215 items worth over RM12.83 million. – Bernama