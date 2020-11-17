MPs from both sides express concern about education during pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: Several MPs from both the government and opposition blocs debating the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday raised their concern about education, especially with regard to the teaching and learning process during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) said educational institutions were severely affected by the pandemic, especially during the Movement Control Order (MCO), when universities were forced to cut their tuition fees.

Therefore, he said the maximum use of technology and internet access was very necessary for students to continue their learning at home online.

“All of this requires sufficient and consistent funds to ensure that educational institutions can operate properly,” he said.

Datuk Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) supported the call, saying with schools currently closed, the aspect of digital networking and internet access should be improved to ensure that students can continue with their studies.

Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) meanwhile asked about the government’s approach to overcome the digital divide, as almost 1.7 million students under the Ministry of Education (MOE) did not have their own devices.

The former deputy education minister said based on a study by MOE, almost 37 per cent of students did not possess any device to enable them to follow the teaching and learning (PdP) process online.

In this regard, she questioned the appropriateness of the decision to close all schools, including those in green zones, which could further widen the educational gap among students, especially those in the rural areas.

“For example in Pahang, there were no new cases as of yesterday and zero active cases, but all schools are (still) closed. We know that in the state, especially in the interiors, there are many Orang Asli schools.

“How will they follow the PdP online, or do we think Education TV is good enough for them? Why don’t we allow students in the area to go to school, if the parents agree?” she said.

Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) urged MOE to provide an online learning schedule, especially for students who will sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination.

He also suggested for some excellent teachers to conduct teaching in a creative manner via special television broadcasts, as the move would also be in preparation for the next schooling session.

Meanwhile, Dr Maszlee Malik (Independent-Simpang Renggam) suggested for the government to continue with the Supplementary Food Plan (RMT) even when schools were closed, to ensure that students from poor families and people with disabilities still had access to nutritious food.

According to Maszlee, healthy food could be delivered by canteen operators to students at their homes, thus also giving some income to canteen operators who were also affected by the closure of schools.

“The school closure affects the poor students, who previously received nutritious food every day at school, so if it can be implemented again during the school closure due to Covid-19, we can help the 600,000 children affected,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today. — Bernama