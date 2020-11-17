Parliament to discuss efforts to reduce dependence on foreign labour today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): The government’s efforts to reduce dependence on foreign workers in the construction industry will be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the official Parliament website, the matter will be raised in a question by Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (GPS-Betong) to Works Minister regarding the Construction Academy of Malaysia (ABM).

There will also be a question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) to the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives on the specific measures to assist the wedding-related business industry burdened with the cancellation and strict standard operating procedures following COVID-19.

The debate on the Supply Bill 2021, regarding Budget 2021, will then continues for the sixth day.

The Parliament sitting for this week sits for only four hours, from 10 am to 2 pm daily from Monday to Thursday, with only 80 Members of Parliament – 41 from the government and 39 from the opposition and Independent – are allowed to be in the House at any one time.

It is a precautionary measure following the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the third session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament is for 27 days until Dec 15. – Bernama