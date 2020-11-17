Pro-Europe challenger wins Moldova presidency

CHISINAU: Pro-European challenger Maia Sandu has won the second round of Moldova’s presidential election and is well ahead of the pro-Russian incumbent with almost all ballots counted, according to the central election commission.

The former prime minister was leading Sunday night with 57 per cent of the votes over Igor Dodon’s 44 per cent, with the full results expected Monday.

With 99 per cent of the votes tallied by late Sunday, according to the Moldovan Central Election Commission website, Sandu’s expected victory may be ill-received in Moscow.

The tiny ex-Soviet nation is under the watchful eye of Russia, which wants polarised Moldova to remain in its sphere of influence at a time when several Kremlin-aligned governments are rocked by political unrest.

Celebrations broke out overnight in front of opposition headquarters in the centre of the capital Chisinau, with supporters chanting: ‘President Maia Sandu’ and ‘a country for young people’.

In the first round vote earlier this month, the 48-year-old centre-right politician won a surprise victory against Dodon.

Earlier on Sunday, as polling stations closed, she said she was ‘confident that the voice of the nation will be heard’.

She added that “today, you have the power to punish those who robbed you, who reduced you to misery and forced you to leave your home”, a clear allusion to her rival who has been targeted with accusations of corruption.

The appeal has resonance in one of Europe’s poorest countries where as many as 40 per cent of citizens are estimated to have travelled abroad to work.

Sandu, who worked for the World Bank and briefly served as prime minister, also called for ‘maximum vigilance’ against possible fraud.

Dodon, meanwhile, said he ‘voted for peace’, ‘social justice’ and ‘Christian values’.

“We must maintain good relations with the European Union and with Russia,” he said.

Caught off guard by the electoral setback in the first round, Dodon urged his supporters at a rally on Friday to vote and take to the streets after Sunday’s ballot to ‘protect our victory’.

The Kremlin-backed candidate, reportedly aided by Russian advisers, had stepped up rhetoric against Sandu.

“If we show weakness, we will lose our country,” Dodon said at the rally.

Sandu, who heads the Party of Action and Solidarity, has promised to wage a fight against endemic corruption in the country of about 3.5 million wedged between Ukraine and EU member Romania. Moldova has been rocked by multiple political crises and a US$1-billion bank fraud scheme equivalent to nearly 15 per cent of annual economic output. — AFP