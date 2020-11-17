Sarawak police ready for state polls — Aidi

KUCHING: Sarawak police are ready to face the state election even though they will not receive assistance from outside following the spread of the Covid-19.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said police have been making preparations for the polls since June and are ready to face any possibilities

“So far, I have been made to understand that the Sarawak police contingent will not receive assistance from outside due to Covid-19. However, with our current manpower, I am confident we are able to control security and hold a smooth election.

“Apart from the existing assets, we will take initiatives to rent assets such as four-wheel-drive vehicles and longboats to reach remote polling stations,” he said.

Aidi was speaking to reporters after witnessing the handing over of duty between the new state deputy police commissioner Datuk Fisol Salleh and acting deputy commissioner SAC Mohd Hairuddin Che Hamid here today.

He said the safety aspects of the police personnel who will be at the frontline will be given priority during the Sarawak state election so that what happened in Sabah will not recur in Sarawak.

“We have started placing orders for personal protective equipment (PPE) for our frontliners,” he said, adding a budget proposal has been submitted to Bukit Aman for approval.

In a separate development, Aidi said civil servants from Peninsular Malaysia who are working in Sarawak especially teachers who will be on long leave during school holidays can apply for police permit to travel interstate if they want to return home.

“Police will issue interstate permits for those from red zones and they are required to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP) such as doing swab tests to ensure they are free from Covid-19 before travelling,” he added. — Bernama