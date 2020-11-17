SDMC: Lundu reverts to green zone, Kuching remains as red zone

KUCHING (Nov 17): Lundu is now a green zone once again after no reports of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were recorded in the district in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

However, it said Kuching district remains a red zone in Sarawak with 101 cases reported in the last 14 days.

“Miri and Lawas also remain as yellow zones while 37 other districts in the state remain as green zones,” it said in a statement today.

Areas with more than 41 cases will be designated as red zones while areas with one to 40 cases are categorised as orange zones. Green zones are areas with no Covid-19 cases.

The committee also noted that no new clusters were reported today with five clusters remaining active in the state.

The five clusters are the Greenhill Cluster which is the biggest cluster with 91 cases; Wisma Saberkas Cluster (44); Baki Cluster (33); Jalan Abell Cluster (15); and Seladah Cluster (9).

On another matter, SDMC said a total of 229,653 RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 have been conducted in Sarawak as of Nov 16 at midnight.

“The tests involved a total of 167,865 individuals.

“Out of the total screened, 1,042 or 0.62 per cent tested positive for Covid-19 in Sarawak,” it said.

In Kuching division, it said a total of 82,664 individuals were screened through the RT-PCT test where 710 or 0.86 per cent had tested positive for Covid-19.

“This resulted in the rate of RT-PCR test for every 1,000 individuals at 54.42 for Sarawak and 94.84 for Kuching division,” said the committee.