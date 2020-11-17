Tuition centres, kindergartens in Sarawak Green Zones to resume operations today – Uggah

KUCHING: All tuition centres and kindergartens in the green zones in Sarawak are allowed to resume operations today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said the operators of the premises were required to adhere to all the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

Meanwhile, Uggah said the state Local Government and Housing Ministry had made amendments to the SOP for the retail sector in the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) effective Nov 18.

“Among the SOP are the use of the automatic temperature scanners..I observed the lack of supervision by the premises which allow the customers to take their own body temperatures, we don’t know whether they (customers) have a fever or not.

“Apart from that, for companies in the manufacturing, construction, plantation, retail and food and beverages industries in Sarawak must ensure enforcement on all the employees so they comply with the SOP all the time,” he said at the Covid-19 daily press conference here yesterday. — Bernama