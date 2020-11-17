Uggah on one month leave after medical procedure, aide confirms

KUCHING (Nov 17): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has been warded at a private hospital here after undergoing a minor operation to unblock an artery to the heart, a close aide said.

Uggah’s condition was stable and he has applied for a month’s leave to rest, said the aide, adding that he had gone to the private hospital this morning as he was feeling unwell.

As Uggah is also chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), it is not immediately known who will be chairing its meetings in his absence or attend its regular press conferences to give the daily Covid-19 updates.

However, full ministers who have deputised for Uggah at SDMC’s previous Covid-19 press conferences are Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Tourism, Arts and Culture MInister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Note: This report replaces an earlier version to include details of Uggah’s hospitalisation.