University students take online learning in stride during CMCO

KUCHING: Students of institutions of higher learning are taking the process of online learning in stride during the current imposition of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuching District.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) student Sheika Shermilla told Utusan Borneo that while she preferred classroom lessons because of the interactive engagement between students and lecturers, she understood that changes had to be made in how lessons were being conducted under CMCO.

“The university is providing us with online learning facilities to enable us complete our assignments. So despite the CMCO coming into effect, our lessons are continuing as usual to ensure that the learning process is not disrupted.

“I believe online learning is the best option for now in the midst of the pandemic. Whether one would benefit fully from online learning would depend on his or her discipline in time management,” she said.

The CMCO was imposed on Kuching District for two weeks, starting Nov 9, following a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.

For Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus student Azib Junih, he did not see much difference between learning online and learning in class.

“All the learning materials have already been sent to us by the lecturers.

“The only challenge is that certain subjects require us to carry out experiments – also the guidance from the lecturers is quite limited. But this, to me, is not a big issue,” he said.

However another student, Ezmir Sadriq, said the imposition of the CMCO had been ‘tough’ on him as his course would require experiments to be conducted in a laboratory.

“Both MCO and CMCO resulted in limited number of students being allowed in the laboratory at any one time, while the rest could only study online with the lecturers,” said the mechanical engineering student of a private higher learning institution here.

Despite the difficulties, Ezmir said he understood the need for lessons to be carried

out online, and he believed that the decision was made in the best interest of the students.

“My only hope is that the chain of transmission of Covid-19 would stop soon,” he said.