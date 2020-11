KOTA KINABALU (Nov 17): Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) Bugaya assemblywoman Manis Muka Mohd Darah, 65, passed away at Gleneagles Hospital here this afternoon.

This was confirmed by a party member when contacted today.

She was admitted into Gleneagles with kidney problems.

In the recent Sabah election, Manis Muka defended Bugaya seat with 6,005 majority in a seven-cornered fight.