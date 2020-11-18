2,212 cases under Control Supplies Act recorded since 2016

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 2,212 cases involving various offences under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 were recorded from 2016 to Oct 2020, in an effort by the enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to curb misappropriation of controlled goods to neighbouring countries.

KPDNHEP Enforcement Director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman in a statement yesterday said the seized items were valued at RM53,691,109.

He said the misappropriation of subsidised controlled goods at the country’s borders involving Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore was one of the main concerns of the ministry.

“Enforcing the law to combat the misappropriation and leakage of controlled goods is the main thrust of the enforcement division although misappropriation of controlled goods at the border is not an easy issue to deal with,” he said.

He said lower prices of controlled goods in Malaysia as well as easy-to-obtain supplies were the main factors for the increase in demand from neighbouring countries.

Shorter border distance and the existence of rat routes made it easier to smuggle goods, while close ties between Malaysians and the people from neighbouring countries also made it difficult to address the issues holistically, he said.

Iskandar Halim said revoking the licences of wholesalers and retailers involved in misappropriation was also taken for a more comprehensive impact in curbing the issue, adding that a total of 14 companies have had their licences revoked from 2017 to 2019.

He reminded traders to be more responsible when it comes to scheduled and subsidised controlled goods and warned individuals or companies not to violate the law, especially involving the sale and distribution of such goods.

Iskandar Halim said individuals, excluding directors or officers of a corporate body or company or corporation, who commits an offence under the Supplies Control Act 1961 can be fined not exceeding RM1 million or imprisoned not exceeding three years or both if convicted.

Corporate bodies or companies or corporations that violate the Supplies Control Act 1961, upon conviction, meanwhile, can be fined not more than RM2 million. – Bernama