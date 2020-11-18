46 illegally felled logs, heavy machinery seized

KUCHING: An enforcement team from Sarawak Forest Department, together with General Operations Force (GOF), has foiled an illegal logging activity in Kapit recently.

According to Forest Department in a press statement yesterday, they seized a bulldozer, an excavator and 46 logs of various sizes in the raid.

The seized logs with RM10,000 in royalty and the two machinery worth about RM95,000 are now in the custody of the department while further investigation is being held.

The alleged offence was committed around 6pm on Nov 3 at Sungai Sut, Kapit.

A logging activity is deemed illegal if it is done without any valid licence, and is an offence under Section 96 of the Forests Ordinance 2015 which carries a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM150,000 or up to five years’ jail or both upon conviction.

A subsequent offence would attract a fine not less than RM150,000 and not more than RM500,000 or a jail term of not more than 10 years or both upon conviction, the department added.

“The seizure of the machinery and logs was made possible due to a public tip-off and continuous surveillance works by the department’s enforcement unit in Kapit,” the statement added.

Members of the public who come across people involved in illegal logging activities are urged to direct

information to 1-800-88-7777 or at email address www.forestry.gov.my.