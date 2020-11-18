Agong declares Emergency for Batu Sapi Parliamentary constituency

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 18): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today made a Proclamation of Emergency for the Batu Sapi Parliamentary constituency, in effect cancelling the by-election for the seat.

The Proclamation of Emergency based on Clause (1) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution was made after studying the explanation given by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who had presented his advice based on a decision taken at the Cabinet meeting.

“With this declaration, whatever proceedings that had started for the purpose of conducting the by-election for P.185 Batu Sapi would not be continued for the sake of controlling and preventing an outbreak of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and another date will be set for the by-election.

“Therefore with this His Majesty has consented that the Declaration of Emergency Proclamation for P.185 Batu Sapi, Sabah be implemented as a proactive step to curb the COVID-19 pandemic,” Istana Negara said in a statement today.

The Election Commission (EC) had set Nov 23 for nomination, Dec 1 for early voting and Dec 5 for polling for the Batu Sapi by-election.

The by-election was called after Batu Sapi Member of Parliament Datuk Liew Vui Keong died of lung infection on Oct 2.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in the statement, said Al-Sultan Abdullah was very concerned over the safety of the people in view of the spike in COVID-19 clusters and cases in the country after the 16th Sabah state election on Sept 26.

“In this regard, His Majesty is of the view that it is very appropriate for the by-election to be cancelled and postponed for the sake of the people’s safety and country’s well-being,” he said.

He said the consent of His Majesty was given based on the lessons and experience of the Sabah state election, which was the main factor for the third wave of COVID-19 in Malaysia. — Bernama