Covid-19: 3 new positive cases in Sarawak today, all local transmissions linked to new Besi Cluster

KUCHING (Nov 18): Sarawak recorded three new local transmission Covid-19 cases today, with all three in Kuching, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,045.

According to a Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) statement today, all three are close contacts to a previous positive Covid-19 case which is related to the new Besi Cluster.

“Case 1,043 is a colleague and close contact to cases 1,040 and 1,042. The case was screened on Nov 16 during the active screening at the workplace in Demak Laut by the State Health Department and tested positive for the virus on Nov 17. He has shown symptoms since Nov 4,” the statement read.

Case 1,044 is a family member living in the same house and has close contact with Case 1,043. The case went for a health check and Covid-19 screening on Nov 17 at a government health clinic after coming down witj symptoms such as a cough and fever on Nov 16.

Case 1,045 is a housemate, colleague and close contact to Case 1,040. The case was detected via close contact tracing and was placed at a quarantine centre prior to the screening on Nov 17 and is currently asymptomatic.

All three are local men aged between 22-25-years-old and did not have any travel history overseas or high risk places in the country. All of them have been warded at the isolation ward at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

The cases are under further investigation and contract tracing is underway.

Meanwhile, 13 Covid-19 patients were allowed to be discharged today; all of them from SGH. This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 946 or 90.53 per cent of the overall cases.

“There are 80 patients currently being treated and isolated, of which 70 are receiving treatment at SGH and 10 at Miri Hospital. No case are being treated at the ICU and one requires breathing assistance at the SGH isolation ward,” said the statement.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), 23 new cases were reported today and 16 are still awaiting test results. There are no new deaths reported today, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 19 people.

Kuching is still classified as a red zone with 97 local transmission cases reported in the past 14 days. Miri and Lawas remain as yellow zones while the remaining districts are green zones.