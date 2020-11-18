Dewan Rakyat extends condolences over death of Gerik MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat yesterday conveyed its condolences to the family of Gerik Member of Parliament Datuk Hasbullah Osman who died of heart complications on Monday.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun conveyed the condolences on behalf of members of the House and its staff.

“The late Hasbullah was a leader of calibre and very active in Parliament.

“He was also a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Dewan

Rakyat Standing Orders Committee.

“Hasbullah had contributed a lot to the country,” he said before the Minister’s Question Time.

Azhar hoped Hasbullah’s family would be patient in facing this ordeal and prayed that his soul would be blessed and placed among the righteous.

At the request of Azhar, the House rose and the Muslim MPs recited the Al-Fatihah while the non-Muslim MPs observed a minute’s silence. — Bernama