Friday prayers, five daily congregational prayers allowed at mosques in Kuching District limited to 100 people

KUCHING (Nov 18): The Sarawak Islamic Council is allowing Friday prayers and five daily congregational prayers to be held at mosques and suraus in Kuching District, limited to 100 people, effective tomorrow (Nov 19).

The council in a statement today said the notice was issued to set the limit on the number of Muslims allowed for all religious activities including Friday prayers and five daily congregational prayers for mosques and suraus in Kuching during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Based on the current Covid-19 outbreak in Sarawak, the Sarawak Islamic Council has decided to allow Fridays prayers and daily five congregational prayers at mosques and suraus but the number of people should not exceed 100 people, with physical distancing in place.”

“Masjid Jamek Sarawak is the exception due to its size, with a limit set at 200 people,” the statement read.

Aside from that, other activities like talks, lectures, recitation of the Quran or Yasin are only allowed in between Maghrib and Isyak prayers, and according to the set limit.

Meals and banquet at mosques and suraus are not allowed, and it is recommended to provide food packs to bring home.

“Drop the obligatory congregational Friday prayers if you can’t get the quota, instead perform the obligated Fardhu Zohor Prayer with four rak’ahs,” said the council.

“This directive is effective from Nov 19 until CMCO is declared over by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.”

Apart from that, the council also stressed that all should comply with the Guidelines for Mosques and Suraus During and After the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) Throughout Sarawak (Amendment 1 July 2020).