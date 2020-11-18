Haji Baki folk hailed for compliance with EMCO

KUCHING: Kampung Haji Baki have been praised for their cooperation with the authorities during the enforcement of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman, expressed his gratitude towards the residents, who underwent the EMCO from Oct 28 to Nov 13 due to the Covid-19 Baki Cluster.

“Aside from one or two unaccommodating cases, everyone else was super cooperative, patient, and compliant. Because of this harmonious unity, the operation was a success and we see Kampung Haji Baki’s lockdown lifted after 17 days,” Lo told a press conference on Monday.

Nonetheless, he advised residents to continue to exercise caution when venturing out of the village, as Kuching is still under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) as a result of a resurgence of new Covid-19 cases.

“I wish to advise my Kampung Haji Baki folk to stay vigilant and safe, and please make sure your face mask is always kept on when being in the public. Also, wash your hands frequently and practise social distancing,” Lo said.

He thanked Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for taking swift action in containing the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the area.

“Once again, I would also like to thank the kind donors from various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals who donated rice, eggs, diapers, and many other essential items. We could not have sailed through this EMCO without all of you,” said Lo.

Among those present at the press conference were Penghulu Saptuyah Yusof, Block A secretary Saeed Satimin, Ketua Kaum Baslie Sulaiman of Block B, and Ketua Kaum Rosli Ahmad Darus of Block C.