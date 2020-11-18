Immigration Dept thwarts attempt by syndicate to smuggle in Indonesian immigrants, offering RM1,500 bribe

KUCHING (Nov 18): Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) Sarawak has foiled an attempt by a syndicate to smuggle in five Indonesian illegal immigrants in Lundu earlier today.

Five of them were found bringing along negative Covid-19 test results which indicated they had come in to work in Sarawak.

Also arrested was a local man who was driving a sedan transporting the illegal immigrants, after he tried to offer a bribe of RM1,500 to an Immigration deputy assistant director who joined the operation.

Sarawak Immigration director Datu Ken Leben said the sedan transporting the illegal immigrants was intercepted at 6.05am this morning during the operation carried out by the department and Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The five illegal immigrants were believed to have entered the state through a non-gazetted road in Lundu. This was based on the Covid-19 test result paper which was done in Surabaya, Indonesia, which showed the test was negative.

“Also seized were five Republic of Indonesia passports and five Covid-19 test result papers. The sedan, which was a Perodua Bezza, was also seized by Immigration and a witness summons was also issued to the driver of the vehicle for the purpose of investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He also said all the five detained illegal immigrants were taken to the Special Operations Unit (QRT) Office at the Annex Building, Simpang Tiga for documentation.

“They are also scheduled to be taken to a Health Clinic for Covid-19 screening in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia before being sent to the Semuja Immigration Depot in Serian,” he added.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle transporting the illegal immigrants will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“Bringing in illegal immigrants and providing services to these illegal immigrants to enter the country are in contradiction contrary to the current legal provisions. The detained illegal immigrants can be investigated under the Immigration Act for entering the country illegally through a non-gazetted road.”