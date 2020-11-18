Ismail Sabri: NSC reviewing CMCO in some states, decision on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The National Security Council will study whether the conditional movement control order (CMCO) remained necessary in some states, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was because the Covid-19 situation has improved in some areas.

Sabah and all states in the peninsula except Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan are under CMCO.

“A special session of the National Security Council has heard proposals on the status of CMCO in several states where Covid-19 case have fallen or remained flat,” he said.

He added that the decision will be made on Friday. — MalayMail

