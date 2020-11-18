Jasa not cybertrooper unit, says lawmaker

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 18): The Special Affairs Department (Jasa) is not a cybertrooper unit, a lawmaker told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) who was a former Jasa officer said the department was established 40 years ago to channel information to the government.

“I’m hurt by the comments about Jasa as it is not a cybertrooper. I wouldn’t be a member of Parliament if I worked as a cybertrooper when I was in Jasa,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2021 (Budget).

Lukanisman said the previous abolishment of Jasa has caused many individuals (Jasa staff) to face difficulties in life.

“There are some who work as concrete finisher and I met some former Jasa colleagues in Parliament and work as food servers though they are degree holders.

There were also officers who had served 15 years but were laid off just few weeks before they were going to be confirmed as permanent civil service staff,” he said.

Sharing his experience, Lukanisman said Jasa had been to Ba’kelalan, Sarawak to build a futsal court for the community in the area.

In fact, he said he had also gone to all states in the country to gather information for the government.

Lukanisman proposed that the new Jasa director-general be appointed among administrative and diplomatic officers and not a member of any political party adding that he hoped the allocation under Budget 2021 provided for the department would be used to help the people.

Meanwhile, Baru Bian (PSB-Selangau) was of the view that it would be better if the RM85.5 million allocation for Jasa is used to provide better internet connectivity for 830 schools in Sarawak.

“It does not make sense for the government to provide such a large allocation to a government agency that is used as a propaganda tool of the ruling party,” he said when debating the bill.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama