Jee withstands ‘Tornado’ to earn Swan City title

SIBU: Seasoned campaigner Jee Chau Hui overcame a shaky start before beating Sim Hong Hui 3-2

(24-62, 37-50, 55-46, 55-20, 54-39) to win the 8th leg of Sibu Swan City Snooker Championship concluded at Southern Point Snooker Salon here last Sunday.

Back from a three-year sabbatical break from the sport, Jee conceded that his game was a little bit rusty.

“I have not played in any snooker competition for the past three years and obviously I have yet to pick up my agility and sharpness. I committed lots of silly blunders along the way but I believe it is my experience that pulled me through,” he said.

For fellow veteran Sim, popularly known as ‘The Tornado’ for his trademark long distance shots, it was the same old story as he had to play bridesmaid yet again.

The lanky Sim, who has yet to lift any major title despite coming close several times, just could not find the formula to pass the final hurdle.

“Perhaps it’s just not my day and I promise to come back stronger and sharper next time,” said the 42-year-old businessman.

Jee, the 45-year-old who is in direct sales business, flirted with danger after losing the first two of the best of five frames as Sim went on a potting spree. But it did not dampen Jee’s fighting spirit as he returned for the third frame, cool, composed and continued with his trademark safety shots.

Trailing 35-42 and with only the color balls remaining, he superbly potted them one after another before claiming the frame.

In the fourth frame, it was neck-to-neck at 5-8, 10-13 and 14-16 before Jee edged ahead. Meanwhile, Sim appeared to be chasing shadows and his lack of tournament experience was evident when he should have played set ball on several occasions.

Instead, he opted to go for long distance shots, with the red ball ending up in a position with advantage to Jee. Jee pocketed RM800 for the title while Sim took home RM400.

The losing semi-finalists Mark Yeo and Yu Hung Kai picked up RM200 each while losing quarter-finalists Ng Hong Man, Aaron Teo, Chuo Tung Hock and Tiang Kwong Wei fetched RM100 each.