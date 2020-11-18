Leong earns praises from Sarawak CP for leading fight against online gambling

KUCHING: The dedication shown by SAC Denis Leong in leading the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to combat online gambling activities in the state has earned the praise of Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

Aidi said the continuous efforts by Leong and his team during his two-and-a-half years as state CID chief resulted in the Sarawak police contingent being recognised as among the best in the country in tackling the issue.

“Thank you Denis for the dedicated service that has made Sarawak police one of the best in Malaysia, with many raids conducted to eradicate online gambling activities,” he said in a press conference at the state police headquarters here yesterday.

Aidi said this after witnessing the handing-over of duties for the post of Sarawak CID head between Leong and ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali.

Leong, who took over the post in May 2018, has been appointed as Narcotics Crime Investigation Department deputy director (Enforcement/Prevention/Police Affairs) in Bukit Aman.

According to Aidi, the Sarawak police contingent had carried out a total of 1,624 raids against online gambling and arrested 1,624 individuals between January and Nov 9 this year.

He also expressed hope that Zulfikar, who is now state CID acting chief, will continue Leong’s good work.

Earlier during the ceremony, Leong expressed his appreciation to the public for cooperating with the police in the fight against online gambling.

“Thank you to all the people of Sarawak, especially to all who helped the CID a lot by channelling information to us which led to so many successful operations,” he said.