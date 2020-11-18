MP: Boost army presence on border to check illegals

KUALA LUMPUR: A Member of Parliament (MP) has suggested that the Ministry of Defence increase the presence of soldiers on the border with Indonesia to check the entry of illegals into the country.

Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) also said that the ministry should also boost the number of border control posts to at least 25 or one post for every kilometre (km) of border.

“The 1,881 km Malaysia-Indonesia land border between Sabah and Sarawak with Kalimantan, Indonesia is guarded by 11 control posts along it.

“The desire of the Indonesian government to shift their national capital to Kalimantan and the current critical situation, especially the pressure faced by the people of Indonesia, demand that we empower the army on the west front,” she said when debating the 2021 Supply Bill (Expenditure) in Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

She said 221 illegals were detained and 29 were chased away since Ops Benteng was implemented in Sarawak on May 21, and, of the total, nine cases involved the smugglings of 215 items worth over RM12.83 million.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat was told that the government is still of the view that it is not necessary to reveal the final report of the Cabinet Special Committee to the review the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) to the public.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said the decision was taken after considering various aspects.

“To date, the government is sticking to its stand that it is not necessary to reveal this report to the public.

“This decision takes in consideration various aspects like legal as the contents and discussions recorded are of a technical nature and involve matters that are sensitive with official secret status,” she said during the Question-and-Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

She was replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar) who wanted to know if the report will be revealed to the public.

Earlier, Hanifah Hajar had said the current government was only continuing the policies of the previous government and had no intentions to adopt delay tactics on implementing decisions reached by the previous committee. — Bernama