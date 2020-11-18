Nada: Street prices show drugs still flowing in

PASIR MAS: Although the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces have conducted many drug seizures, the price of drugs that remains relatively unchanged shows that drugs are still ‘flowing’ in, said National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abdullah.

For example, a methamphetamine pill (pil kuda) still costs RM10, which has not changed since several years ago. Furthermore, it cannot be determined if the drug is a part of existing stockpiles or had just been smuggled in.

“Drug trafficking has caused East Coast states such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang to be flooded with drugs.

“It cannot be denied that the effort by security forces are exemplary, with a series of seizures but drugs are still being successfully smuggled in,” he told reporters after officiating at the launch of an anti-drug billboard, a collaborative effort between the agency and the Beijing Mosque in Rantau Panjang yesterday.

Also present were the mosque’s Imam, Muhammad Ziad Rahman and Kelantan Police Chief DCP Shafien Mamat.

Zulkifli said the agency’s enforcement actions were successful but would be better with public awareness campaigns.

As such, he said inter-agency collaboration was very important to improve efforts to create public awareness.

“In border districts such as Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Jeli and Tanah Merah, we will install 11 more billboards to provide information and create awareness among the public about the dangers of drug abuse.

“Here, the National Security Council’s services are used to reach those living at the border and to create awareness about the problems of drug smuggling,” he said.

Regarding the billboards, Zulfikli hoped that district councils would use available ad space to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and drug trafficking.

Elaborating, he said that social deviant behaviour among teens often lead to drug addiction.

“No less than 30 per cent of teens currently are involved in drugs and then ‘graduate’ to petty crimes.

“They might have gotten some allowance from their families previously, but sooner or later they resort to theft, such as robbing mosque donation boxes, snatch theft or whatever petty crime that can support their drug addiction,” he said.

A new plan that includes border areas is being developed as they have become drug entry points, he added. — Bernama