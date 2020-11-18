PNB to host Minggu Saham Digital with variety of attractive programmes

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) is set to unveil its first ever Minggu Saham Digital

(MSD), a digital adaptation and modern-day successor to the Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM).

This live stream seven-day digital event will be broadcasted daily from Nov 18 to 24, 2020 through MSD’s

Facebook and YouTube pages.

The MSD launching ceremony will be held on 19 November 2020 at 3.00 pm and is to be officiated by

the Minister of Finance and Deputy Chairman of Bumiputra Investment Foundation (YPB), YB Senator

Tengku Dato’ Sri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

MSD aims to showcase PNB’s investment companies as well as educate Malaysians of all ages on the

space of investment and financial planning.

PNB’s corporate partners for MSD consist of three tiers. In the Rakan Premier category are Maybank

Berhad, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and UMW Holdings Berhad; in the Rakan Utama category are

Sime Darby Berhad, Sime Darby Property Berhad, S P Setia Berhad, MIDF Berhad and Perusahaan

Otomobil Kedua Sendirian Berhad (Perodua); whilst MNRB Holdings Berhad, CCM Berhad, Duopharma

Biotech Berhad, Velesto Energy Berhad, Sapura Energy Berhad and Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn

Bhd (Prolintas) are all in the Rakan category.

The programme line-up features performances, edutainment and intriguing conversations. By tuning in to

the many programmes, viewers will have the chance to win prizes worth up to RM500,000 through their

Eh Mana Kod?, a virtual treasure hunt that runs until 30 November 2020. Participants would need to

collect as many hidden codes that are embedded in all videos published on MSD’s social media

channels and also on MSD’s microsite. Top prizes include: –

● 1 x Ford Ranger 2.0L XLT Plus 4WD 10AT YM2020 worth RM130,000;

● 1 x Toyota Vios 1.5 G (AT) worth RM90,000;

● 1 x Yamaha R25 worth RM21,500;

● 8 x Honda Dash 125 S worth RM6,000; and

● 10 x Raiz Cash worth RM250.

One popular live program is the grand virtual concert called Pass the Mic!, featuring Malaysian singers

and artists such as K Clique, Akim Ahmad, Hael Husaini, Dayang Nurfaizah and Aman Ra. The show will

be between 8.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. on 21 November 2020. Viewers stand a chance to win a Perodua

Aruz worth RM75,000 and 10 Lazada e-vouchers worth RM500 each.

For financial literacy, programmes include: –

Cikgu CEO

Presented by PNB, Maybank Berhad, and UMW Holdings Berhad, MSD will host an interactive and

easy-to-follow topical webinar series that features questions from Malaysia’s most inquisitive young

adults and virtual interactions between the CEOs and young adults in hopes to educate the youth on the

importance of financial literacy.

MakanDulu

A laid-back talk show in a coffee shop setting to get the conversation going on topics such as finance,

investment, entrepreneurship and economy with our expert panelists who are industry leaders. The talk

show is brought to the audience by UMW Holdings Berhad, Maybank Berhad and MIDF Berhad.

Forum Kewangan Syariah

Those interested in current Islamic Finance topics should look out for Forum Kewangan Syariah by MNRB Holdings Berhad, which will be moderated by Imam Muda Asyraf and President & Chief Executive

Officer of Takaful Ikhlas Berhad, Encik Nor Azman Zainal.

Sembang-Sembang ASNB

A series of chat forums discussing key topics to empower yourself with financial knowledge- ‘ASNB

Chats’ where we invite industry leaders to share their secrets and expertise!

Asia School of Business (ASB)-Iclif MBA Masterclass

Enrich your knowledge in the world of finance, entrepreneurship and investment with international

speakers in the ‘Asia School of Business-Iclif MBA Masterclass’ series.

1-on-1 Advisors

Do you have any questions? Book your personal appointment NOW via the 1-1 Advisory Services form,

just on our microsite at the link in the bio. Choose your topic immediately whether ASB financing or unit

trusts, as slots from 18 to 24 November 2020 are limited!

· Lepak Je. Hang out with various celebrities, personalities and influencers!

· Betul ke, Doc?. Clarifying unusual health myths and concerns!

· Dunia Kimia. Experimenting with chemicals to create out-of-this-world creations!

· Masak Macam Mak. Watch these celebrities cook their favourite dishes with their mums!

· Selesa. A virtual house tour and interior design series.

· GG, Bro! Join your favourite celebrities team with an e-sport game, FIFA 21!

For more information on all competitions and programme schedules, members of the public can visit the

MSD website at www.minggusahamdigital.com.my or @minggusahamdigital on Instagram and

Facebook.