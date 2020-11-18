Police dismiss allegations of rise in crime rate

KUALA LUMPUR: The police yesterday dismissed allegations of an increase in the crime rate in the country because of people having lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the number of cases has indeed dropped this year.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said there was a 23 per cent reduction in the number of criminal cases between Jan 1 and Nov 15 this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

The number of cases dropped by 16,719 from the 72,836 reported last year, he said in a statement.

He said the police are aware of public concern over a possible rise in the number of criminal cases in the mistaken belief that it is due to people having lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

The community becomes upset over the incidents of snatch theft in the country circulated on social media, he said.

Huzir said 1,160 cases of snatch theft were reported between Jan 1 and Nov 15 this year compared to 2,216 cases during the corresponding period last year, registering a drop of 1,056 cases or 47.7 per cent.

“Up to 893 suspects were arrested between Jan 1 and Nov 15 last year compared to 527 during the corresponding period this year,” he said.

Huzir said that despite the decrease in the number of cases, the police will continue to take more comprehensive action to further reduce the number to ensure that security and public order are maintained.

He also advised the people against arbitrarily creating, sharing or circulating inaccurate news or perceptions on the criminal trends or cases unsupported by facts from the authorities. Such action will not only raise public anxiety but also create a false perception of the enforcement agencies, particularly the police, he said. — Bernama